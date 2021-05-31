What Acushnet Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:GOLF) 26% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

The Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 26%. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 59% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Acushnet Holdings as a stock to potentially avoid with its 23x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Acushnet Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NYSE:GOLF Price Based on Past Earnings May 31st 2021 free report on Acushnet Holdings

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Acushnet Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 82% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 69% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.3% per year during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 14% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Acushnet Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

The large bounce in Acushnet Holdings' shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Acushnet Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Acushnet Holdings, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

