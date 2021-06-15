What Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) P/E Is Not Telling You

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 34.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Abbott Laboratories certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Abbott Laboratories' Growth Trending?

NYSE:ABT Price Based on Past Earnings June 15th 2021 free report on Abbott Laboratories

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Abbott Laboratories' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 60% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 1,435% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 9.4% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Abbott Laboratories' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Abbott Laboratories' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Abbott Laboratories' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Abbott Laboratories that you need to take into consideration.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Abbott Laboratories that you need to take into consideration.

