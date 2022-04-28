What a Menthol Cigarette Ban Means for Heart Health

The Biden administration is expected to announce a regulatory plan today, April 28, that will culminate in a national ban of menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigarettes, a policy that has been two decades in the making, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Menthol cigarettes make up roughly one-third of all cigarettes sold annually in the U.S., and health officials have concluded that a ban would reduce youth smoking, improve the quit rate for existing smokers, and help to address the health disparities caused by smoking between racial groups. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that within the U.S. smoking population in 2020, 81% of menthol smokers were Black and 51% were Hispanic.

The FDA has been working to ban menthol cigarettes for over 20 years, with official findings in 2013 that menthols were both harder to quit and posed a greater health risk than regular cigarettes. The Obama administration banned the use of candy-, fruit-, and spice-flavored cigarettes in 2009 because of the greater appeal they posed for children, but left menthols to be addressed separately.

Menthol smokers typically tend to be younger on average, providing cigarette manufacturers with a longer lifetime user, and the popularity of menthol cigarettes has grown from 30.5% in 2005 to 43% in 2020, according to WSJ research.

The ban, once announced by the FDA, will be open for public commentary and then review, and wouldn’t go into effect until 2024 at the earliest. It’s set to be the biggest move regarding smoking that the government will have made since it was able to take regulatory control of the tobacco industry back in 2009. A study from the University of Waterloo in Canada has estimated that a menthol ban would result in smoking cessation for 1.3 million people within the first four months to two years.

“The day of reckoning for menthol has finally come,” said Mitch Zeller, the recently retired former director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

The link between smoking and heart disease, cancer, and strokes has been long established, with smoking being a main contributor to all three; these three are the leading causes of death for the Black population, according to the CDC. The CDC has also found that Black individuals die more due to smoking-related cancers than any other population group in the U.S.

