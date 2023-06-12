What a Home Costs in 10 Cities People Are Moving To Most

With a sizable portion of Americans continuing to work remotely, many are choosing to relocate from expensive cities to places with lower costs and higher quality of life. Because of this shift, mountain towns and small, affordable cities surged in popularity in 2022, a recent moveBuddha study found.

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

The study identified the cities with highest proportion of interest for moves in 2022. Here's a look at the top 10, plus how much homes cost in each city.

1. The Villages, Florida

In-to-out moves ratio: 441 in to 100 out

441 in to 100 out Median home value: $416,949

See: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

2. Portland, Maine

In-to-out moves ratio: 298 in to 100 out

298 in to 100 out Median home value: $501,165

See: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

3. Ocala, Florida

In-to-out moves ratio: 290 in to 100 out

290 in to 100 out Median home value: $269,680

4. Asheville, North Carolina

In-to-out moves ratio: 274 in to 100 out

274 in to 100 out Median home value: $449,214

5. Chattanooga, Tennessee

In-to-out moves ratio: 270 in to 100 out

270 in to 100 out Median home value: $280,686

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

6. Eagle Rock, North Carolina

In-to-out moves ratio: 264 in to 100 out

264 in to 100 out Median home value: N/A

Pictured: Raleigh, North Carolina

7. Clermont, Florida

In-to-out moves ratio: 238 in to 100 out

238 in to 100 out Median home value: $418,498

8. Greenville, South Carolina

In-to-out moves ratio: 236 in to 100 out

236 in to 100 out Median home value: $289,166

Find Out: Why Home Prices Are Plummeting in These Six Cities

9. Missoula, Montana

In-to-out moves ratio: 236 in to 100 out

236 in to 100 out Median home value: $517,660

10. Sarasota, Florida

In-to-out moves ratio: 232 in to 100 out

232 in to 100 out Median home value: $461,770

More From GOBankingRates

Moves data is sourced from moveBuddha. Home value data is sourced from Zillow and is accurate as of June 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Home Costs in 10 Cities People Are Moving To Most

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.