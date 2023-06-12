News & Insights

What a Home Costs in 10 Cities People Are Moving To Most

June 12, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

With a sizable portion of Americans continuing to work remotely, many are choosing to relocate from expensive cities to places with lower costs and higher quality of life. Because of this shift, mountain towns and small, affordable cities surged in popularity in 2022, a recent moveBuddha study found.

The study identified the cities with highest proportion of interest for moves in 2022. Here's a look at the top 10, plus how much homes cost in each city.

Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

1. The Villages, Florida

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 441 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $416,949

Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

2. Portland, Maine

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 298 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $501,165

Downtown Street in historic Ocala, Florida.

3. Ocala, Florida

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 290 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $269,680
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA-13 MAY 18: Diners relaxing on Page Ave.

4. Asheville, North Carolina

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 274 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $449,214
downtown skyline in Chattanooga Tennessee

5. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 270 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $280,686

Raleigh North Carolina

6. Eagle Rock, North Carolina

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 264 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: N/A

Pictured: Raleigh, North Carolina

Clermont Florida tower.

7. Clermont, Florida

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 238 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $418,498
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

8. Greenville, South Carolina

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 236 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $289,166

Montana Missoula

9. Missoula, Montana

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 236 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $517,660
florida hotels in sarasota

10. Sarasota, Florida

  • In-to-out moves ratio: 232 in to 100 out
  • Median home value: $461,770

Moves data is sourced from moveBuddha. Home value data is sourced from Zillow and is accurate as of June 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Home Costs in 10 Cities People Are Moving To Most

