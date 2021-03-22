What a 20-Year-Old Agreement Can Teach Us About Trade Between Mexico and the U.S.

By Daniel Vogel, co-Founder and CEO of Bitso, Latin America's leading cryptocurrency exchange.

As the U.S. ushers in a new administration, immigration policy and trade agreements have resurfaced as a priority on both a global and domestic scale. Reflecting on historical precedents can give us insight into how these agreements can create positive change but also fall short of their objectives.

17 years ago, the State Department publicly revealed the results of the U.S.-Mexico Partnership for Prosperity for the first time. The partnership was a Bush-era initiative to leverage public-private partnerships to promote economic development in parts of Mexico lacking economic growth. A major component of the partnership focused on lowering costs of remittances between the two countries: a market that has quadrupled to over $38 billion since the plan was introduced. California accounts for nearly 30 percent of this market.

In 2021, the partnership hasn’t met all of its goals, but it has fundamentally changed that way dollars in the U.S. and Mexico trade hands. It has also tilled the soil for greater private investment in Mexico’s tech industry, both from domestic firms and international VCs. And while millions of Mexicans are still unbanked, it represents significant growth and improvement across the LatAm fintech landscape.

The rise of the wire

Remittances are international money transfers sent home from citizens working abroad. It’s a more significant industry than some might think: remittances to Mexico accounted for 3.8% of the country's total GDP in 2020, an astounding and record-breaking figure.

When the U.S.-Mexico Partnership for Prosperity was announced, transaction costs were as high as 20 percent and took days to complete. It was a painful process for everyone involved except for wire transfer firms and couriers, who made small fortunes. The partnership set its sights on “[promoting] competition among financial institutions offering remittance services” and promised that “greater competition will lower the cost to consumers of sending money home to households and regional economies in Mexico that need it most.”

In response to this mandate, the U.S. Federal Reserve created a program dubbed "Directo a Mexico" with Banco de México - Mexico’s central bank - to establish a more efficient remittance pipeline. Instead of sending money through a patchwork of private sector intermediaries, it established electronic payment rails between the two country’s central banks for retail banks to process remittance payments. This reduced fees dramatically, and allowed unbanked immigrants to route their remittances through retail banks instead of expensive and unreliable third-party services. By 2010, electronic wire transfers accounted for more than 95 percent of remittances and today, they are still the most common way that people send remittances between the U.S. and Mexico.

Private investment grows in Mexico

While central banks were collaborating, the partnership also propelled private investment in Mexico. The agreement authorized Overseas Private Investment Corporation — now called the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the U.S. government agency that facilitates private investment to address developing world challenges — to invest in private sector projects in Mexico.

Beyond making heavy investment in the region, The agency has been vocal of their support of private investment in the region — and that growth has materialized in an exponential way: the number of general partners from PE and VC firms doubled over the past decade.

Still, there is still a lot of room for improvement when it comes to impact.

Public and private entities compete to bank the unbanked

One of the most important aims of the U.S.-Mexico Partnership was “bringing the unbanked into the mainstream financial system through financial literacy programs in the U.S. and Mexico.”

It’s much more difficult to tie this goal to concrete results. Access to financial services is still a major challenge today in Mexico and Latin America more broadly. Mexico’s government is working on a solution to equip more of Mexico’s 42 million unbanked citizens with basic financial tools.

But many Mexicans and citizens of other Latin American countries are looking outside of the traditional financial system to satisfy their everyday needs. Cryptocurrency remittances have exploded in popularity, now accounting for more than 10 percent of the total U.S.-Mexico market.

Crypto transactions take “Directo a Mexico” one step further, reducing transaction time and cost significantly. In Mexico, digital remittances could save remittance recipients almost 15 days over the course of their lives, and almost $450 million in economic value based on the average income of a Mexican citizen.

Crypto has been one of the most active areas of venture capital investment over the past year, and will continue to grow as more people become familiar with the technology and use it in their everyday lives.

What comes next

The Biden administration has a wealth of historical data to draw from when it comes to shaping trade policy. Innovation doesn’t need to be confined to the public sector, or even the traditional financial system.

We need to think hard about the role that technology is playing in the evolution of financial services. The reality is that most issues we see in the market — high costs, no transparency, lack of inclusion, etc. — can be tackled with technology. However, legacy regulations, lack of technology understanding, and bureaucracy can make it hard for consumers to benefit from technological innovations.

Financial regulators around the world need to understand that the benefits are real and must work to create frameworks that encourage innovation, especially when some services (like remittances) require regulatory clarity across multiple jurisdictions.

If countries worked together to establish clear and friendly regulatory frameworks that take into account how people are actually using crypto in their everyday lives — like sending money frictionlessly across borders — it would help companies like Bitso alleviate the enormous legal costs that come with multi-jurisdictional regulation and redirect that investment towards further building out technology to equip people with powerful financial tools.

Enacting policies that support cryptocurrency and other emerging technologies can make an immediate, direct impact on millions of lives in the U.S. and Mexico, and other countries around the world. It may even plant the seeds for further innovation in the decades to come.

