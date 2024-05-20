What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Genmab

Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Genmab, revealing an average target of $47.78, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.37% increase from the previous average price target of $44.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Genmab is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight $32.00 $32.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 - Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Genmab. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Genmab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Genmab's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Genmab Better

Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Genmab: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genmab's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 46.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genmab's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genmab's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 3.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Genmab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

