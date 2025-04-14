What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TPG

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.33, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A 16.41% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $69.78.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of TPG's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $47.00|$80.00 | |Bill Kirk |TD Cowen |Lowers |Hold | $42.00|$65.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $52.00|$66.00 | |Christopher Allen |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $56.00|$72.00 | |Craig Siegenthaler |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $68.00|$72.00 | |Alexander Blostein |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $63.00|$70.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $66.00|$78.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $66.00|$65.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $65.00|$60.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TPG. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TPG. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TPG's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About TPG

TPG Inc is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, Market Solutions, and TPG Angelo Gordon. The company focuses on large-scale, control-oriented private equity investments.

TPG: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: TPG displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: TPG's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TPG's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: TPG's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

