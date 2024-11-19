What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.56, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. A decline of 0.07% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ON Semiconductor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Buy $95.00 - William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $97.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $64.00 $63.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $87.00 $92.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

ON Semiconductor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, ON Semiconductor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

