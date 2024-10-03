What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About RPM Intl

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of RPM Intl (NYSE:RPM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for RPM Intl, revealing an average target of $125.67, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.55% from the previous average price target of $123.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive RPM Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $126.00 $120.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $139.00 $140.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $134.00 $136.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $123.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $120.00 $119.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $110.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Announces Neutral $120.00 - Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $120.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $117.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to RPM Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of RPM Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of RPM Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of RPM Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

Financial Milestones: RPM Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: RPM Intl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: RPM Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RPM Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

