What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pentair

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $108.89, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.35% increase from the previous average price target of $107.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pentair. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $99.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $116.00 $111.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $90.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $101.00 $99.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $95.00 $104.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $111.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $107.00 $114.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $102.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pentair's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pentair's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pentair: A Closer Look

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Pentair's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Pentair's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Pentair's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

