What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONEOK

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $105.89, with a high estimate of $133.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. A 0.51% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $106.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of ONEOK by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $107.00 $110.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $102.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $100.00 $101.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $133.00 $111.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $105.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $102.00 $109.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Announces Buy $110.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $107.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $105.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ONEOK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ONEOK's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ONEOK analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ONEOK

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

