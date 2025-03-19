What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NICE

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $218.89, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.2% lower than the prior average price target of $255.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of NICE among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $228.00 $279.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $200.00 $260.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $161.00 $176.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $200.00 $225.00 Tavy Rosner Barclays Lowers Overweight $226.00 $286.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $279.00 $315.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $176.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NICE. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NICE's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know NICE Better

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

A Deep Dive into NICE's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NICE showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.59% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NICE's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

