What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Merit Medical Systems

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $99.78, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.34% from the previous average price target of $97.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Merit Medical Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $125.00 $102.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $93.00 $85.00 David Rescott Baird Announces Outperform $96.00 - Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $102.00 $112.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $100.00 $98.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $97.00 $95.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $85.00 $88.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment. The United States generates the majority of the revenue.

Merit Medical Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

