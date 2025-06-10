What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kontoor Brands

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $82.67, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. A decline of 2.45% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kontoor Brands is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $85.00 - Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $75.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $83.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $69.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Overweight $69.00 $93.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $72.00 $83.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kontoor Brands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kontoor Brands's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Kontoor Brands's Background

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities and distributes the products through both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers. The Company has two reportable segments: Wrangler and Lee. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Wrangler segment. The company's geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Kontoor Brands: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Kontoor Brands's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kontoor Brands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kontoor Brands's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kontoor Brands's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.58% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, Kontoor Brands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

