What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Franklin Resources

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Franklin Resources, revealing an average target of $18.11, a high estimate of $21.50, and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 10.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $20.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Franklin Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $19.00 $17.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.50 $20.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $17.00 $22.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.50 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $17.00 $19.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $17.50 $20.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $24.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $15.00 $18.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $17.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Franklin Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Franklin Resources analyst ratings.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of February 2025, Franklin had $1.577 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (39%), fixed-income (30%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (4%). Distribution tends to be weighted not quite equally between retail investors (54% of AUM) and institutional accounts (43%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 30% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Franklin Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Franklin Resources's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.08% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Franklin Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

