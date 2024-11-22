What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Flowserve

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Flowserve, revealing an average target of $62.22, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.81% increase from the previous average price target of $57.71.

A clear picture of Flowserve's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Announces Outperform $69.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $57.00 $55.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $66.00 $65.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Announces Buy $65.00 - Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $61.00 $60.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $52.00 $46.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.

Key Indicators: Flowserve's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Flowserve's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.5% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Flowserve's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flowserve's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Flowserve's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

