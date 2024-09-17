What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Definitive Healthcare

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 6 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Definitive Healthcare, presenting an average target of $5.61, a high estimate of $7.50, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average represents a 24.6% decrease from the previous average price target of $7.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Definitive Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Larsen BTIG Announces Buy $7.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $5.00 $7.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $6.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $9.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $7.50 $9.50 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Definitive Healthcare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Definitive Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Definitive Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Definitive Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp is a provider of healthcare commercial intelligence. The company's solutions provide accurate and comprehensive information on healthcare providers and their activities to help customers optimize everything from product development to go-to-market planning and sales and marketing execution. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Definitive Healthcare: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Definitive Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Definitive Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -335.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Definitive Healthcare's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -28.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Definitive Healthcare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

