What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CVS Health

Ratings for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $62.33, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Experiencing a 0.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $62.44.

The perception of CVS Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $60.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $63.00 $64.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $62.00 $58.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $62.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $58.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CVS Health's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CVS Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.94%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.12.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

