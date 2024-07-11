What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $235.0, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Observing a 6.18% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $221.33.

The perception of Clean Harbors by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $210.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $235.00 $225.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $225.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $240.00 $235.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $235.00 $192.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Clean Harbors's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Clean Harbors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clean Harbors's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Clean Harbors's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

