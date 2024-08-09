What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cintas

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Cintas and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $748.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $874.00 and a low estimate of $570.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.46% increase from the previous average price target of $683.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Cintas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Davies Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $670.00 - Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $874.00 $790.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $850.00 $700.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $625.00 $575.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $850.00 $775.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $798.00 $667.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $775.00 $750.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $725.00 - Leo Carrington Citigroup Raises Sell $570.00 $530.00

Get to Know Cintas Better

Cintas is positioned as a one-stop shop that rents/sells uniforms and ancillary products and services, such as mops, first aid kits, and fire inspections. In its core uniform and facility services unit (a majority of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs for items including office attire, custom-tailored apparel, flame-resistant clothing, lab coats, and other profession-specific clothing. Facilities products include the rental and sale of entrance mats, mops, shop towels, hand sanitizers, and restroom supplies. Cintas' remaining businesses include first aid and safety services, fire protection services, and uniform direct sales.

Breaking Down Cintas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cintas's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cintas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cintas's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cintas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Cintas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

