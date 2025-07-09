What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bloom Energy

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.11, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 9.61% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $27.78.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bloom Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $18.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $26.00 $28.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $30.00 $35.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Hold $19.00 $25.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $20.00 $26.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $27.00 $32.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $26.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bloom Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bloom Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering Bloom Energy: A Closer Look

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Key Indicators: Bloom Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bloom Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.56% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BE

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight May 2025 Mizuho Upgrades Neutral Outperform May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.