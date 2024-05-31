What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bilibili

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bilibili, presenting an average target of $15.03, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.81% increase from the previous average price target of $14.34.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Bilibili by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Felix Liu UBS Raises Buy $18.00 $11.90 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $10.00 Elinor Leung CLSA Raises Buy $16.80 $12.20 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Brian Gong Citigroup Lowers Neutral $12.50 $18.00 Daniel Chen JP Morgan Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $15.00 $21.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bilibili. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bilibili compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bilibili's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bilibili's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

Understanding the Numbers: Bilibili's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bilibili showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.74% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bilibili's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -13.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bilibili's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bilibili's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bilibili's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

