What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.89, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.36% increase from the previous average price target of $38.75.

The standing of Apellis Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Eliana Merle |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $44.00|- | |Luca Issi |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $21.00|$24.00 | |Greg Harrison |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $31.00|$30.00 | |Anupam Rama |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $54.00|$50.00 | |Luca Issi |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $25.00|$26.00 | |Salveen Richter |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $32.00|$36.00 | |Laura Chico |Wedbush |Lowers |Neutral | $29.00|$30.00 | |Douglas Tsao |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $57.00|$57.00 | |Douglas Tsao |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $57.00|$57.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Breaking Down Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Apellis Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 45.19% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -17.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.06. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

