What an 8,000-Share Insider Sale Might Signal for United Parks Investors

Key Points

A PRKS executive reported selsling 8,000 shares directly on May 22, 2026, for a transaction value of $294,000, at a weighted average price of around $36.76 per share.

This disposition represented close to 6% of Finazzo's direct common stock holdings at the time of sale, reducing his direct stake to 130,285 shares (~$4.79 million).

The transaction involved only direct ownership.

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Christopher L. Finazzo, Chief Commercial Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS), disclosed the sale of 8,000 directly held common shares for a transaction value of approximately $294,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,000 Transaction value $294,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 130,285 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.79 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($36.76); post-transaction value based on May 22, 2026 market close ($36.78).

Key questions

How material was this sale in the context of Finazzo's holdings?

This transaction represented 5.79% of Finazzo's direct common stock position, a moderate reduction that leaves the executive with approximately $4.79 million in directly held common shares.

This transaction represented 5.79% of Finazzo's direct common stock position, a moderate reduction that leaves the executive with approximately $4.79 million in directly held common shares. Is this transaction consistent with Finazzo's recent insider activity?

Recent years show a pattern of periodic open-market sales by Finazzo, with this trade's size (~8,000 shares) falling below his historical maximums; the continuing reduction in trade size matches the declining share inventory after prior sales.

Recent years show a pattern of periodic open-market sales by Finazzo, with this trade's size (~8,000 shares) falling below his historical maximums; the continuing reduction in trade size matches the declining share inventory after prior sales. Did the sale reflect any indirect or derivative interests?

No; all shares involved were held directly.

No; all shares involved were held directly. What is the broader context for United Parks & Resorts Inc. at the time of this transaction?

As of May 22, 2026, the company's share price was $36.78 at market close, representing a 10.37% year-over-year increase.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/22/26) $36.76 Revenue (TTM) $1.65 billion Net income (TTM) $150.42 million 1-year price change 10.37%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

PRKS operates theme and water parks across the United States under brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place.

The firm generates revenue primarily from park admissions, in-park spending (food, beverage, and merchandise), and ancillary services such as exclusive experiences and reservations-only attractions.

It targets families, tourists, and group visitors seeking entertainment and leisure experiences in major U.S. travel destinations.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. is a leading U.S. leisure and entertainment company with a diversified portfolio of theme and water parks. The company leverages well-known brands and strategic park locations across the United States, offering a diversified portfolio of leisure attractions. Its scale and operational history provide a competitive advantage in the consumer cyclical sector, positioning it as a prominent player in the domestic leisure market.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale looks more like routine portfolio management than a warning sign. Finazzo has sold shares periodically in recent years, and this latest transaction still left him with a sizeable ownership position. Taken together, that is a far different signal than an executive making a wholesale exit.



The bigger story for investors is whether United Parks can translate improving guest spending into renewed attendance growth. First-quarter attendance fell 5% year over year to 3.2 million guests, contributing to a 3% revenue decline to $278.3 million and a net loss of $34.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA slipped 14% to $58 million.



Management argued the quarter was hurt by factors largely outside its control. CEO Marc Swanson said unfavorable weather reduced attendance by roughly 140,000 guests, while lower international visitation accounted for another 80,000 guests. Encouragingly, in-park spending reached a record $40.62 per guest and paid pass sales rose about 10% during the quarter.



The company is also putting capital behind its confidence, repurchasing roughly $157.5 million of stock through early May. For long-term investors, that may be more telling than a relatively modest insider sale. The key question is whether new attractions, stronger bookings, and growing season-pass demand can help attendance recover during the critical summer season.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends United Parks & Resorts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.