What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Euronet Worldwide

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Euronet Worldwide and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $129.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $116.00. This current average has increased by 7.47% from the previous average price target of $120.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Euronet Worldwide by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $136.00 $126.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $116.00 $115.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $116.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $126.00 $126.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $135.00 $118.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $140.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Euronet Worldwide's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. It operates in three segment EFT Processing Segment, epay Segment, and Money Transfer Segment. Its segment revenue comes from by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, mainly generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. It generates the majority if its geographic revenue from the United States of America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Euronet Worldwide

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Euronet Worldwide's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, Euronet Worldwide faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

