What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About WESCO Intl

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for WESCO Intl, revealing an average target of $190.88, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.16% increase from the previous average price target of $183.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive WESCO Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $195.00 $200.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $172.00 $176.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $190.00 $165.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $175.00 $180.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WESCO Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of WESCO Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About WESCO Intl

Wesco International is an industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 140,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 43 distribution centers. Wesco generates approximately 74% of its sales in the United States, but it has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.

Key Indicators: WESCO Intl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: WESCO Intl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WESCO Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WESCO Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.17.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

