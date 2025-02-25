What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Warby Parker

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.62, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 19.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $20.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Warby Parker's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Koranda Roth MKM Announces Neutral $26.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Sell $23.00 $19.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $17.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $23.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $20.00 $17.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Warby Parker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Warby Parker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Warby Parker's Background

Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and developing designer prescription glasses and contacts, and providing the facility of eye exams and vision tests. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

Warby Parker's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Warby Parker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.3% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Warby Parker's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Warby Parker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

