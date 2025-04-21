What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Viper Energy

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $55.12, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. A 7.63% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $59.67.

The perception of Viper Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Hanwen Chang |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $48.00|$51.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $49.00|$51.00 | |William Janela |Mizuho |Announces |Outperform | $56.00|- | |Hanwen Chang |Wells Fargo |Announces |Overweight | $51.00|- | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $51.00|$56.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $58.00|$64.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $60.00|$58.00 | |Neal Dingmann |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $68.00|$78.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Viper Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Viper Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Viper Energy Better

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Viper Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.7% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 91.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

