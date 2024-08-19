What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Surgery Partners

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.25, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.28% lower than the prior average price target of $44.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Surgery Partners by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Lowers Buy $36.00 $38.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $49.00 $49.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $31.00 -

All You Need to Know About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Inc is a healthcare services company with an integrated outpatient delivery model focused on providing quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Surgery Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Surgery Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.16% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Surgery Partners's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surgery Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Surgery Partners's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Surgery Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

