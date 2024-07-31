What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stryker

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Stryker, revealing an average target of $371.0, a high estimate of $392.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. Marking an increase of 1.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $366.00.

The standing of Stryker among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $365.00 $375.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $366.00 $351.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $386.00 $386.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $345.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $372.00 $369.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $365.00 $370.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $372.00 - Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $392.00 -

Delving into Stryker's Background

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and spinal devices. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Just over one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Financial Milestones: Stryker's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Stryker's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stryker's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stryker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stryker's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

