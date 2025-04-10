What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MercadoLibre

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $2640.0, a high estimate of $3000.00, and a low estimate of $2250.00. Marking an increase of 14.47%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $2306.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MercadoLibre is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Ruben |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $2560.00|$2650.00 | |Irma Sgarz |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $2750.00|$2400.00 | |Marcelo Santos |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $2300.00|$1950.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $3000.00|$2150.00 | |James Friedman |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $2760.00|$2350.00 | |Robert Ford |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $3000.00|$2500.00 | |Trevor Young |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $2500.00|$2200.00 | |Josh Beck |Raymond James |Maintains |Strong Buy | $2250.00|$2250.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MercadoLibre's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MercadoLibre's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into MercadoLibre's Background

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Financial Insights: MercadoLibre

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MercadoLibre showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.42% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MercadoLibre's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

