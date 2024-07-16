What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Medtronic

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 2 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $88.25, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average represents a 1.79% decrease from the previous average price target of $89.86.

A clear picture of Medtronic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $85.00 $88.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $90.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $83.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $102.00 Matthew Taylor UBS Raises Sell $76.00 $75.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $88.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Medtronic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Medtronic's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Medtronic's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Medtronic: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Medtronic displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

