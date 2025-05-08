What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Johnson Controls Intl

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Johnson Controls Intl, revealing an average target of $92.25, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.79% from the previous average price target of $88.88.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $82.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $90.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $82.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $84.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $95.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $81.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $88.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $103.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Johnson Controls Intl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Johnson Controls Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Johnson Controls Intl's Background

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Financial Insights: Johnson Controls Intl

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Johnson Controls Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.17% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

