What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Integer Holdings

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Integer Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $139.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 4.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $133.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Integer Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $144.00 $139.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $124.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Integer Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.04% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

