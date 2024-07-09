What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IAC

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on IAC (NASDAQ:IAC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IAC, presenting an average target of $74.75, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.2% from the previous average price target of $72.43.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive IAC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $78.00 - Brian Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $82.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $67.00 $64.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $87.00 $80.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $70.00 $72.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $73.00 $72.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $64.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for IAC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About IAC

IAC is an internet media company with segments that include Angi (33% of total revenue), Dotdash Meredith (39%), search (14%), and emerging and other (14%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider Match Group in second-quarter 2020 and the no-moat video software provider Vimeo in second-quarter 2021.

Unraveling the Financial Story of IAC

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: IAC's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IAC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

