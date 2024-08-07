What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Globus Medical

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $76.38, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This current average has increased by 13.36% from the previous average price target of $67.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Globus Medical among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $76.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $79.00 $78.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $78.00 $60.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $78.00 $63.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $67.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $72.00 $63.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Globus Medical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globus Medical analyst ratings.

Discovering Globus Medical: A Closer Look

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Globus Medical's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Globus Medical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 119.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

