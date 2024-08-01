What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Genmab

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Genmab, revealing an average target of $50.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.01% increase from the previous average price target of $49.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Genmab among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Raises Buy $47.00 $46.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genmab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Genmab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Genmab

Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Financial Insights: Genmab

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genmab's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 46.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genmab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genmab's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

