What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EQT

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated EQT (NYSE:EQT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EQT, revealing an average target of $44.38, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.74% lower than the prior average price target of $44.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of EQT among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $47.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $42.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $36.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $54.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $48.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EQT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of EQT's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

Get to Know EQT Better

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the Appalachian Basin. At year-end 2023, EQT's proven reserves totaled 27.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 5.79 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 94% of production.

Financial Milestones: EQT's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: EQT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQT

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Oct 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EQT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.