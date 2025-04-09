What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CVS Health

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CVS Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has increased by 10.63% from the previous average price target of $67.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CVS Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $76.00|$70.00 | |Jessica Tassan |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $74.00|$72.00 | |Lisa Gill |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $81.00|$80.00 | |Stephen Baxter |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $73.00|$68.00 | |David Macdonald |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $76.00|$60.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $73.00|$71.00 | |Michael Cherny |Leerink Partners |Raises |Outperform | $75.00|$55.00 | |Elizabeth Anderson |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $65.00|$60.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CVS Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CVS Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CVS Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into CVS Health's Background

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 27 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

A Deep Dive into CVS Health's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CVS Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.15% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

