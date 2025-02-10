What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AvalonBay Communities

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AvalonBay Communities, revealing an average target of $238.75, a high estimate of $262.00, and a low estimate of $223.00. Marking an increase of 0.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $237.86.

The perception of AvalonBay Communities by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $240.00 $230.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $229.00 $226.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $230.00 $243.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $223.00 $236.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Outperform $242.00 $239.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $243.00 - Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $262.00 $247.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $241.00 $244.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AvalonBay Communities's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AvalonBay Communities's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AvalonBay Communities Better

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 286 apartment communities with over 86,000 units and is developing 19 additional properties with over 6,800 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

AvalonBay Communities: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AvalonBay Communities's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.26% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 50.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AvalonBay Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

