What a $79 Million Bet on a Nasdaq Income ETF Signals About This Investor's Strategy

Key Points

Dallas-based Requisite Capital Management added 176,290 shares in GPIQ during the third quarter.

The move contributed to an overall increase in position value of about $12.8 million.

As of September 30, Requisite reported holding over 1.5 million GPIQ shares valued at $79.48 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Dallas-based Requisite Capital Management disclosed a buy of 176,290 shares in the Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ), raising its stake by about $12.8 million.

What Happened

Requisite Capital Management, LLC reported in a November 12, 2025, SEC filing that it bought 176,290 additional shares of the Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) during the third quarter. The position’s value increased by $12.8 million from the previous filing and now stands at $79.48 million, accounting for 13.34% of the fund’s total 13F assets.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV: $106.88 million (17.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GPIX: $106.77 million (17.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GPIQ: $79.48 million (13.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: RSP: $37.81 million (6.3% of AUM)

NYSE: RRC: $15.29 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares were priced at $53.16, up about 7% over the past year, compared to a 16% gain for the S&P 500 over the same

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $2.48 billion Price (as of Monday) $53.16 Dividend yield 9.67% 1-year total return 20.22%

ETF Snapshot

GPIQ's investment strategy targets income generation by investing at least 80% of assets in equities from the Nasdaq-100 Index, seeking to match the benchmark's style, capitalization, and industry composition.

The portfolio has a non-diversified structure that allows for concentrated exposures.

The fund structure is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a focus on premium income, offering investors a high distribution yield and transparent, rules-based management.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) provides investors with exposure to leading Nasdaq-100 equities while emphasizing premium income through its strategy. The ETF's scale positions it as a sizable vehicle for income-seeking investors.

By maintaining close alignment with the Nasdaq-100 Index and employing a premium income approach, the fund aims to deliver both competitive total returns and an attractive yield. Its non-diversified structure enables more targeted sector and company exposures, appealing to those seeking enhanced income from large-cap growth equities.

Foolish Take

When a single income-focused vehicle grows into a double-digit percentage of reported assets, it tells you the manager is actively reshaping the portfolio’s risk profile, not just chasing yield. This ETF now sits alongside a traditional S&P 500 tracker and a rules-based equal-weight fund, suggesting a deliberate balance between growth exposure and cash flow stability.



The appeal here is structural. The fund tracks Nasdaq-100 equities but overlays an options-based premium strategy that has produced consistent monthly distributions. Over the trailing year, the ETF delivered a distribution rate near the high single digits, far above what most core equity funds offer, even as price performance lagged the broader index. That tradeoff is the point. You are giving up some upside participation in exchange for smoother income and reduced volatility during sideways or choppy markets.



Recent performance supports that framing. The ETF posted high-teens total returns year to date through late November, trailing the Nasdaq-100 but still delivering meaningful income along the way. In other words, this isn’t a growth replacement but a volatility dampener that monetizes uncertainty. Used in moderation, it can make an equity-heavy portfolio easier to hold through the next market reset.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC, disclosing certain equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

Annualized dividend yield: The projected yearly dividend income as a percentage of the current investment value.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Premium income: Income generated by selling options, such as covered calls, to enhance a fund's yield.

Non-diversified structure: A fund that invests in fewer securities, allowing for more concentrated holdings and sector exposures.

Exchange-traded fund (ETF): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Benchmark: A standard index or measure used to compare the performance of a fund or investment.

Distribution yield: The income distributed by a fund over a period, shown as a percentage of its net asset value or price.

Rules-based management: An investment approach that follows a set of predefined, systematic criteria for selecting and weighting assets.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.