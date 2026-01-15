What a $7 Million ETF Sell Signals to Investors About the Fallen Angel Playbook

Key Points

Peak Financial Advisors exited 236,382 shares of ANGL in the fourth quarter.

The shares were previously worth about $7.03 million.

The value equaled about 3.1% of reportable 13F assets under management (AUM).

Peak Financial Advisors sold out its entire position in the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL), according to a January 12 SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $7.03 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 12, Peak Financial Advisors eliminated its position in the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL), selling all 236,382 shares previously worth about $7.03 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after this filing:

NYSE:FLXR: $25.43 million (11.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:MTBA: $18.88 million (8.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GLDM: $17.14 million (7.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:CTA: $15.90 million (7.1% of AUM)

NYSE:JBND: $15.05 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of Thursday, ANGL shares were priced at $29.57, up 3.5% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.15 billion Yield 6.2% Price (as of Monday) $29.57 1-Year Total Return 9%

ETF snapshot

The ETF seeks to track an index of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds that were originally issued with investment-grade ratings but have since been downgraded to high yield ("fallen angels").

The portfolio is primarily composed of below-investment-grade corporate bonds, offering diversified exposure across issuers, sectors, and maturities within the high yield segment.

The fund is structured as an open-ended ETF and is listed on NASDAQ.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to "fallen angel" bonds, which are below investment grade corporate bonds that were originally rated investment grade. The fund's strategy leverages the potential for price recovery in bonds that have been downgraded from investment grade, while maintaining diversification across issuers and sectors. ANGL's sizable asset base and robust yield profile make it a notable option for income-oriented investors seeking differentiated credit exposure within a liquid ETF wrapper.

What this transaction means for investors

Peak’s full exit from ANGL removes a position that had been offering a roughly 6% 30-day SEC yield, but yield alone rarely tells the whole story in credit-heavy strategies, and the firm wasn’t alone among asset managers and advisers quietly stepping back from fallen angel credit exposure just as yields look most tempting on the surface.



Taking a step back, the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF is designed to capture bonds that were once investment grade and later downgraded, a segment that has historically delivered better risk-adjusted returns than broad high yield. But timing matters. With ANGL up only about 3.5% over the past year and spreads no longer compressing the way they did earlier in the cycle, the upside increasingly hinges on macro conditions rather than issuer-specific recovery.



Meanwhile, Peak’s remaining portfolio leans toward alternatives, commodities, and structured income through holdings like gold, managed futures, and active bond strategies, suggesting a preference for diversification over credit beta. This also mirrors other managers trimming or exiting fallen angel ETFs in recent quarters, hinting at broader caution around credit risk as rate uncertainty persists.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.