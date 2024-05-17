What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Silence Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $57.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 31.34% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Silence Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 - Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $29.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $42.00 $26.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Silence Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Silence Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Silence Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Silence Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Silence Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Silence Therapeutics PLC is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel molecules incorporating short-interfering ribonucleic acid. its pipeline products are; SLN360 therapy designed to temporarily block a specific gene's message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. By silencing the LPA gene, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risks of heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes, and SLN124 therapy aims to temporarily silence TMPRSS6, a gene that prevents the liver from producing a particular hormone that controls iron levels in the body hepcidin. As hepcidin increases, iron levels in the blood are expected to decrease, which may increase the production of healthy red blood cells, thereby reducing anemia.

Silence Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Silence Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Silence Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -686.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -77.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silence Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Silence Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

