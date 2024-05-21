What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Owens-Corning

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $185.14, with a high estimate of $201.00 and a low estimate of $169.00. This current average has increased by 9.64% from the previous average price target of $168.86.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Owens-Corning. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $201.00 $192.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $192.00 $175.00 John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $182.00 $175.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Buy $192.00 $169.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $172.00 $154.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $169.00 $150.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Buy $188.00 $167.00

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with three reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Owens-Corning's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Owens-Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Owens-Corning's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Owens-Corning's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

