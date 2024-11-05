What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About WESCO Intl

Analysts' ratings for WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for WESCO Intl, revealing an average target of $210.57, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $187.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.02% from the previous average price target of $193.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive WESCO Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $199.00 $186.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $225.00 $205.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $195.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $223.00 $215.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $187.00 $171.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00

Delving into WESCO Intl's Background

Wesco International is an industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 140,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 43 distribution centers. Wesco generates approximately 74% of its sales in the United States, but it has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.

Understanding the Numbers: WESCO Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, WESCO Intl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.75% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WESCO Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WESCO Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

