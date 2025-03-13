What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Wells Fargo

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $86.14, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 4.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $82.40.

A clear picture of Wells Fargo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Announces Outperform $80.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $90.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $86.00 $81.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Buy $82.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Wells Fargo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Wells Fargo's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Wells Fargo's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

