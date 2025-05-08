What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Treehouse Foods

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Treehouse Foods, revealing an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 14.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Treehouse Foods among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $25.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $30.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $24.00 $26.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Lowers Hold $27.00 $32.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $26.00 $35.00 Rob Dickerson Jefferies Lowers Hold $31.00 $37.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Treehouse Foods. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Treehouse Foods compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Treehouse Foods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Treehouse Foods's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Treehouse Foods analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Treehouse Foods: A Closer Look

TreeHouse Foods is the largest pure-play private-label manufacturer in the US. Much larger in the past following the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra's former private-label business, the company has since divested several businesses to focus on high-growth categories. At present, the company produces and sells snacks (crackers, pretzels, cookies, and so on), beverages and drink mixes (such as nondairy creamer, coffee, tea, broth), and a select number of grocery products (pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, cheese, and pudding). Its most important sales channel is through retail grocery stores that sell its products under their own brands, with co-manufacturing and food away from home as much smaller channels of distribution for its fare.

Financial Insights: Treehouse Foods

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Treehouse Foods faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.5% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.02%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Treehouse Foods's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Treehouse Foods's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Treehouse Foods's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.04. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

