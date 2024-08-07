What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tempur Sealy Intl

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.43, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.31% lower than the prior average price target of $61.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Tempur Sealy Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $52.00 $55.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $61.00 $61.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tempur Sealy Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tempur Sealy Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tempur Sealy Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tempur Sealy Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Tempur Sealy Intl

Tempur Sealy International Inc is a bedding provider. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). Some brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. The cany generates revenue from sales from North America.

Tempur Sealy Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tempur Sealy Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.55%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tempur Sealy Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempur Sealy Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 23.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempur Sealy Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tempur Sealy Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

