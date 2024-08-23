What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Steven Madden

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $45.43, along with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Marking an increase of 3.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Steven Madden. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $45.00 - Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $41.00 $41.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $50.00 $44.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $41.00 $41.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Steven Madden's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Steven Madden's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steven Madden analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SHOO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Dec 2021 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Nov 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.