What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Skyworks Solutions

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Skyworks Solutions, revealing an average target of $98.43, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Highlighting a 18.2% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $120.33.

The standing of Skyworks Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $117.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Hold $90.00 - Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $95.00 $115.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $140.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $110.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $87.00 $115.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Skyworks Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Skyworks Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Skyworks Solutions analyst ratings.

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Skyworks Solutions faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.47% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Skyworks Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Skyworks Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

